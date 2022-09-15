Capital Group International Inc. CA Buys 33,586 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,586 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $184.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.