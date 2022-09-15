Capital Group International Inc. CA Buys 47,931 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,684,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,931 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $17,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Gerdau by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 97,116,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,802,000 after acquiring an additional 300,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,042,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,994,000 after purchasing an additional 734,515 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,036,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596,967 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,184,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,057,000 after purchasing an additional 614,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,870,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGB opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Gerdau S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.137 dividend. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.43%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.60%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

