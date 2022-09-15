Capital Group International Inc. CA Buys 5,767 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $90.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.26. The stock has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

