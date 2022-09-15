Capital Group International Inc. CA Decreases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Capital Group International Inc. CA cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,357 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $24,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,672,838,000 after buying an additional 1,143,333 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,948,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $696,497,000 after buying an additional 620,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after buying an additional 529,712 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.64.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO opened at $558.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.69. The firm has a market cap of $218.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

