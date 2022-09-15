Capital Group International Inc. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Capital Group International Inc. CA trimmed its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 659,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 228,448 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Genpact were worth $28,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in G. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 56.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,219.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $699,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,289.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,219.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,713 shares of company stock worth $3,362,269 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

