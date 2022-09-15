Capital Group International Inc. CA Has $21.11 Million Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,185,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,308 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $21,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth $912,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Patria Investments by 319.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 43,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Patria Investments by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 39,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Patria Investments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Patria Investments Price Performance

Patria Investments Cuts Dividend

NYSE PAX opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47. Patria Investments Limited has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $19.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 138.78%.

About Patria Investments

(Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.