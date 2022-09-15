Capital Group International Inc. CA Has $24.31 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $24,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $309.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.44.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

