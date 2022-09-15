Capital Group International Inc. CA Has $32.19 Million Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,312,111 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 485,167 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $32,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 717,982 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after buying an additional 30,751 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,340 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 25.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 36,711 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.6% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 113,307 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,858 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.57%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

