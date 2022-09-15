Capital Group International Inc. CA Purchases 14,994 Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 898,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,994 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $27,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 162,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 113.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.0% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 16.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 58.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,720,000 after purchasing an additional 968,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

LSPD opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.99. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

