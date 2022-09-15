Capital Group International Inc. CA Raises Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 694,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Toast were worth $15,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in Toast by 3,508.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Toast by 25,906.8% during the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953,407 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Toast by 181.6% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,672,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172,463 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 992.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,555,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TOST shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Toast from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Toast to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.59.

NYSE TOST opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.92. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25.

In other Toast news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 341,156 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $5,021,816.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,618,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,861,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 341,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $5,021,816.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,618,317 shares in the company, valued at $126,861,626.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $36,700.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,359,919 shares of company stock worth $51,165,735. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

