Capital Group International Inc. CA Sells 2,223 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Capital Group International Inc. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,079,000 after purchasing an additional 74,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 981,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,028,000 after acquiring an additional 15,796 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Zoetis by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Zoetis by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 278,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,845,000 after acquiring an additional 33,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $2,949,073. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $160.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.28. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.18 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The firm has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

