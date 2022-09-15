Capital Group International Inc. CA Sells 3,145 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Capital Group International Inc. CA reduced its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 81,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,084,000 after acquiring an additional 47,301 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $242.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.46. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSI. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total value of $645,283.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,966.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total value of $2,532,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,804,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total transaction of $645,283.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,966.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.