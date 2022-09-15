Capital Group International Inc. CA Sells 32,941 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Capital Group International Inc. CA trimmed its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,941 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 1,108.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $163,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $163,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $30,441.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,137 shares of company stock valued at $252,691. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Evercore ISI downgraded NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.57.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $88.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -135.48 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $132.38.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.13 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

