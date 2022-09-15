Capital Group International Inc. CA Sells 65,537 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital Group International Inc. CA trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,537 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,301,000 after acquiring an additional 456,083 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mondelez International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,564 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,557,000 after acquiring an additional 549,590 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.24 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

