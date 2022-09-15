Capital Group International Inc. CA Sells 70,857 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Capital Group International Inc. CA trimmed its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,165,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,857 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $26,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETRN opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.87%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

