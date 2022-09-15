Capital Group International Inc. CA Trims Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Capital Group International Inc. CA reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164,463 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $28,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2,556.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,659,000 after acquiring an additional 128,090 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CME. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $191.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,151 shares of company stock worth $2,054,508 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

