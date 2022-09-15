Capital Group International Inc. CA Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Group International Inc. CA cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 69,416 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after acquiring an additional 349,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PayPal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,806 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.93.

PYPL opened at $97.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average of $91.01. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $285.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

