Capital Group International Inc. CA Trims Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Capital Group International Inc. CA lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 29,948 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in TE Connectivity by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in TE Connectivity by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

NYSE:TEL opened at $126.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.12 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

