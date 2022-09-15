Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Buys 1,539 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $182.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

