Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Takes $222,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $184.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.60. The company has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

