Capital International Investors Acquires 117,177 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,177 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,044,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,714,085,000 after acquiring an additional 701,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,810,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after buying an additional 1,146,109 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,763,635,000 after buying an additional 2,209,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,472,355,000 after acquiring an additional 421,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $165.26 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.77 and a 200 day moving average of $169.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $151.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

