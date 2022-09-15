Capital International Investors Acquires 2,284,970 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,394,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 50,165 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 31,608 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 14,155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 104,561 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 74.0% during the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 10,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $127.53 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.11.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

