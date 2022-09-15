Capital International Investors Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422,893 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,197,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 2.2 %

SHW opened at $225.85 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.76. The firm has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

