Capital International Investors Cuts Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,653,991 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,041,073 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.08% of NetApp worth $1,465,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $2,039,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2,180.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,094,000 after buying an additional 250,458 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 65.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,276,000 after buying an additional 23,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,375 shares of company stock valued at $434,393 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP stock opened at $70.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.44. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

