Capital International Investors Has $1.34 Billion Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Capital International Investors reduced its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,556,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260,405 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,335,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 89,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 36.8% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 15,308 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $146.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.39.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WCN. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

Waste Connections Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

