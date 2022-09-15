Capital International Investors Has $1.49 Billion Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital International Investors grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,494,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 13,113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Adobe by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 12,903 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Adobe by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $371.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $173.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $400.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.76.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.15.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

