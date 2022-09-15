Capital International Investors Has $648.23 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,324,443 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $648,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 32.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $64.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.07 and its 200-day moving average is $61.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

