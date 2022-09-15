Capital International Investors Has $820.33 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,006,421 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 886,969 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $820,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 10,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.1% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.9% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 866 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 69.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,035 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.26.

Shares of NVDA opened at $131.28 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $129.13 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.02 and a 200-day moving average of $190.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

