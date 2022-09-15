Capital International Investors Has $867.49 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital International Investors cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,677,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,294 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $867,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,398,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,318,000 after purchasing an additional 586,360 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,850,000 after purchasing an additional 293,092 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
NYSE:PG opened at $138.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $330.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Read More
