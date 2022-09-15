Capital International Investors Has $963.58 Million Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,190,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.09% of East West Bancorp worth $963,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 1,646.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 43,975 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in East West Bancorp by 4,397.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,788 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 13.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EWBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $73.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.02. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

