Capital International Investors Sells 1,249,609 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Capital International Investors trimmed its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,778,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,249,609 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.05% of Entergy worth $1,258,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at $710,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Coann Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 58.3% during the first quarter. Coann Capital LLC now owns 128,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,947,000 after purchasing an additional 47,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 81.2% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price target on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

Shares of ETR opened at $118.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.67. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

