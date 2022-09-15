Capital International Investors Sells 324,066 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital International Investors decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,403,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,066 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $909,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $48.94. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 371.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.