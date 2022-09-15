Capital International Ltd. CA Acquires Shares of 20,085 Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,777,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $843,575,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,416,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,305,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,837,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $142.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RRX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.40.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

