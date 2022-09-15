Capital International Ltd. CA Boosts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,486 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $96,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $1,006,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,478.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,901 shares of company stock worth $12,015,172. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:EA opened at $126.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.54 and its 200 day moving average is $127.52. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $146.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.57.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

