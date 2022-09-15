Capital International Ltd. CA Buys 162 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 83.5% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 39.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.4 %

ROK stock opened at $250.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.29.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

