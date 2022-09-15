Capital International Ltd. CA Buys 2,957 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 177.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,550,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,397,781,000 after buying an additional 140,465 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,554,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,329,976,000 after buying an additional 45,107 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.9% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,143,218,000 after buying an additional 1,060,655 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 83.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,330,305,000 after buying an additional 1,182,632 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,275,020,000 after buying an additional 844,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $239,830. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $90.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.22. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $164.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.23.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

