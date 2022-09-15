Capital International Ltd. CA Cuts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital International Ltd. CA decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,792 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE C opened at $48.43 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

