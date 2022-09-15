Capital International Ltd. CA Cuts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital International Ltd. CA reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in General Mills by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,049 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in General Mills by 162.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,537 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 786,443 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $74.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.36. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $78.54. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.33.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

