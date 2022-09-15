Capital International Ltd. CA Cuts Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Capital International Ltd. CA reduced its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,250 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 96.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Incyte by 9.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Incyte in the first quarter valued at about $2,115,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Incyte from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $68.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

