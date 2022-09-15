Capital International Ltd. CA Decreases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Capital International Ltd. CA reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,029 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.62. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.05.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

