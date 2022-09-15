Capital International Ltd. CA Grows Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $87.06 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $126.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.29 and its 200 day moving average is $97.30. The company has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

