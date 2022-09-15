Capital International Ltd. CA Has $1.69 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Capital International Ltd. CA reduced its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,168 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 263,858 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group stock opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Several research firms recently commented on UBS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 22 to CHF 22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.23.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

