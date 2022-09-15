Capital International Ltd. CA Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 30.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,387,000 after buying an additional 1,926,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after buying an additional 1,292,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,067,000 after buying an additional 1,139,981 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $173,967,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $126.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,768,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $282,005,158.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 595,669 shares of company stock valued at $65,856,145. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Airbnb to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

