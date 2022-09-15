Capital International Ltd. CA Has $3.05 Million Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BioNTech by 8.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 402,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,606,000 after acquiring an additional 345,049 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $146.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.00 and its 200 day moving average is $154.99. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $374.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.
BioNTech Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioNTech (BNTX)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.