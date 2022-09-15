Capital International Ltd. CA Has $3.05 Million Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BioNTech by 8.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 402,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,606,000 after acquiring an additional 345,049 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $146.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.00 and its 200 day moving average is $154.99. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $374.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.08 by ($0.63). BioNTech had a net margin of 55.43% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 33.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

BioNTech Profile

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.