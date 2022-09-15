Capital International Ltd. CA Invests $3.47 Million in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,209,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $233.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.50 and its 200-day moving average is $240.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.