Capital International Ltd. CA Purchases 2,901 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,949 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Workday by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $294,568.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,681,470.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,022 shares of company stock worth $2,080,397 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WDAY shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.97.

Workday stock opened at $160.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.29 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

