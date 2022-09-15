Capital International Ltd. CA Purchases Shares of 10,120 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXON. StockNews.com downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.38.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $120.01 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $209.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.52. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

