Capital International Ltd. CA Purchases Shares of 23,100 Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,773,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,944.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,772,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,365,000 after buying an additional 1,713,851 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,753,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,100,000 after buying an additional 313,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,249,000 after buying an additional 108,210 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,974,000 after buying an additional 216,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM opened at $113.52 on Thursday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $46.13 and a 1-year high of $115.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SQM. StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.29.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

