Capital International Ltd. CA Raises Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,669 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance
NASDAQ TNDM opened at $58.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.77 and a beta of 0.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.