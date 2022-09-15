Capital International Ltd. CA Raises Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,669 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $58.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Several research firms have recently commented on TNDM. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

