Capital International Ltd. CA Reduces Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Capital International Ltd. CA decreased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,205 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,743,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 81,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 31,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $11.52 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,344.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 34,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $479,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,415,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,925,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,344.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,155,438 shares of company stock valued at $11,957,990 in the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNAP. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp lowered Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

